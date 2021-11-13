Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has said he supports the call to the leadership of the party to bring back former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings into the party.

Daughter of the late Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dr Zanetor Rawlings made a passionate appeal to the National Executives of the NDC to bring back the wife of the late former President to the party.

Dr Rawlings made the appeal at the commemoration of the one year anniversary of the late former president at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday, November 12.

ALSO READ:

According to her, for the NDC to win the 2024 elections, her mother must rejoin the party.

Commenting on this in a tweet, Mr Anyidoho said “I support 100% the very deep, passionate, and profound, call by Hon. Ezanetor Rawlings, for the NDC to make efforts to stretch a hand of peace in the direction of Mrs Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. Let egos be buried & Let the greater good of the NDC prevail. Let’s give it a try.”