Actress Kalsoume Sinare says she would not advise her children to marry outside their faith as Muslims.

According to her, though Christians and Muslims may be worshipping one God, the practices and way of life highlighted by the two religions are different.

Speaking in an interview, she said “I have two grown boys aged 26 and 23. It’s tough, they are Muslims and pray and I always pray to God that they will bring a Muslim girl for me to accept.”

“I would like to be gone one day and see my grandchildren by my grave praying for me, because as Muslims what the dead eats is prayers,” she added.

She told Zionfelix that even when they bring her non-Muslims, she would appreciate it if the women join Islam. She, however, believes that region is not something that can be forced on someone.

ALSO READ:

She stated that since being of a particular faith is an act of worship, the person joining the religion should do it out of their own free will, wisdom and belief.

She revealed that although she married someone of her faith, her husband used to be a Christian.

He, however, did not revert to Islam just because he wanted to marry her or loved her.

She explained it is not enough for one to revert just because of a relationship, the connection to the faith and decision to continue life as a revert must be from the heart.

“I know when it comes to religion it is tough for a Muslim girl to accept a Christian boyfriend or a husband. It is something that you have to want to willing do, it is worship, you can’t just say because of the love of a woman you just want to give yourself out,” she added.