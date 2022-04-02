The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has established two Regulatory Audit Units.

This was made known by Dr Ishmael Ackah, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, during a two-day workshop for Social Accountability Actors on the Electricity Tariff Setting Process in the country.

Dr Ackah indicated that these Regulatory Audit Units will, among other things, monitor the quality of service of public utilities and create a platform to verify data submitted by utilities independently.

It will also develop a framework to monitor declared capacities, ensure consistent benchmarks and utility performance and also to establish regulatory audit procedures for all public utilities.

The workshop was jointly organised by United States Agency for International Development (USAID), WAEP, Africa Development Bank and PURC.