Artisans at Suame Magazine in Kumasi have been reacting angrily to the visiting Member of Parliament of the area, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and his entourage, over delays in fixing deplorable roads in the area.

The artisans threw sachet water at the entourage to register their displeasure.

They say the failure of the government to fix bad roads in the area is not only hampering businesses in the hub but also threatening lives.

The angry artisans, upon hearing of the arrival of the MP, thronged the highway, started hooting at him and subsequently chased him away.

The Suame legislator, who was accompanied by the Municipality Chief Executive for the area, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye, and some party members, had to run and seek protection on top of a storey building at Suame Tarkwa Makro.

In an interview with JoyNews, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu appreciated the concerns of the agitated residents: “They are not happy about the state of the roads, so if they see anybody in authority, definitely they will react this way.”

It took the timely intervention of the Police to whisk him to safety as the residents descended on him by throwing items his way.

