Member of Parliament (MP) for Nyhiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has said he is fully in support of a bill seeking to criminalise activities of LGBTQ+ and its advocacy.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the lawmaker said he is not an angel or perfect, but he is a Christian so he is strongly against LGBTQ because it is evil.

“I am hundred percent against LGBTQ in Ghana. If there is any vote in Parliament to support it in any way, I will vote against it. I will support any motion in Parliament that will make LGBTQ illegal in this country. Other countries should respect our sovereignty and know that they cannot force anything on us. So I will vote for the bill anytime, any day,” he said.

Mr Amoah, who is also a former Chief Executive Officer of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre also said Ghanaians shouldn’t think of considering anything around it, adding that if people want to practice it, they should go to countries that support it, but not in Ghana.

The Anti-LGBT Bill is being spearheaded by eight legislators to fight against same-sex relationships in the country.

They are MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, Ho West MP, Emmanuel Bedzrah, MP for Kpando, Della Adjoa Sowah, and John Ntim Fordjour, the MP for Assin South.

Stephen Amoah

The rest are MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, La Dadekotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the MP for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the MP for South Dayi.

A portion of the Bill states that individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”

