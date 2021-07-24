Musician and LGBTQ+ activist, Sister Derby, and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, have been exchanging words on twitter following the latter’s championing of a bill that seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.

The bill, since Friday, has got social media talking with some Ghanaians in support while others disagree.

In a tweet, Mr George expressed contentment with the bill noting that he’s happy with the support it has received so far.

READ:

According to him, homosexuality is not a human right thing and cannot be entertained in Ghana.

However, Sister Derby, who is an LGBTQ advocate, tweeted back, calling the legislator a backward thinker.

In a clap back, Mr George wrote: “Hopefully, when you figure out what genre of music you can succeed at, we can have a forward looking conversation. Until then, say hi to @AmgMedikal for me. Cheers,.”