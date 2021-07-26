Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has slammed Madina lawmaker, Francis-Xavier Sosu, labelling him ‘foolishly courageous,’ over his stance on same-sex relationships.

Mr Mubarak was reacting to a story that reported Mr Sosu’s comments about how a strong opposition of Speaker Alban Bagbin to the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer, LGBTQ+ community could best be described as his private stance and not that of the lawmaking chamber as a whole.

The former MP stressed that most of Mr Sosu’s constituents in the Madina constituency are opposed to the values that he seeks to defend.

“The Madina MP is courageous but foolishly courageous. He’s in Parliament representing the people of Madina. If he’s minded, majority of the people he represents are very opposed to the things he seeks to defend.

“He is a lost cause and quite sad he’s not putting his constituents first. And for the record, I had called Sosu on Friday and Saturday to see if what had been attributed to him in the last three days is true, but got no response,” Mr Mubarak wrote.

