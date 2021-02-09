A 14-year-old girl allegedly defiled by a 60-year-old man in the Central Region has broken her silence on the matter.

Speaking exclusively on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the girl (name withheld) said the suspect, Job Kwansah Mbia, slept with her anytime she visited his house to watch television.

According to her, Mr Mbia has had anal sex with her on many occasions, making it difficult for her to even sit properly.

READ ALSO:

The victim has alleged that the suspect promised to give her GHS 5 after the act.

On why she hasn’t reported the act even though she says it’s a repeated one, the 14-year-old girl said the suspect threatens her with death if she did so.

She further alleged that Mr Mbia also promised to cater for her needs and take her to school as a condition of her not reporting him.

The suspect has since been arrested by the Kasoa Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) after the Unit was contacted about the abuse.

Listen to the alleged victim’s narration below: