The Kano State Police Command, Nigeria, is set to prosecute a mother-of-four, Mrs Fatima Hamza, who is accused of killing her housemaid, Khadija Rabiu.



Mrs Hamza was arrested after being accused of beating the late Khadija to pulp and inserting dried pepper and metal object in her vagina for no obvious reason.

The 16-year-old girl, who is an indigene of Kwara State, is said to have died as a result of injuries she sustained from the beating.

The suspect, however, claimed that the deceased, who spent about four months in her house, was ill two days prior and only died from complications of cat bites.



Confirming the latest development, spokesperson of the command said a thorough investigation on the matter has produced concrete evidence at hand to prosecute the suspect.