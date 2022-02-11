The Police say the Accra FM presenter, who was picked up on Thursday, February 11, 2022, was arrested over an alleged publication of false news and offensive conduct.

According to a producer of his programme, the Citizen Show, the journalist, Kwabena Bobbie Ansah, was picked up by persons purported to be National Security operatives on Thursday night.

Until Friday morning, it was unclear what occasioned the development which ensued around the radio station’s premises after his political talk show ended at about 10:00 pm.

But the police, in their clarification, further said “his arrest became necessary after he turned down several invitations from the Police to him and others involved in the case to assist with investigations.”

The service further stated that its Accra Regional Police Command will issue a full statement on the matter in due course.

Sources said the journalist was sent to the Nima Police Station after his arrest. His arrest brings to three the number of journalists arrested by security officials this year.