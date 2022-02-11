A 13-year-old girl, identified as Genevieve Yeboah, has been found dead at Bibiani-Estate in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.

The teenager reportedly left home on Wednesday but never returned.

A search party was mounted and her disappearance was reported to the police only for her lifeless body to be discovered the next day in the bush.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Miss Yeboah’s family said they suspect she was murdered for ritual purposes.

ALSO READ:

The body has since been deposited at Bibiani Government Hospital by the Bibiani police command with investigations underway.