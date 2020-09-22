Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has praised President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The celebrated gospel musician, in an interview on Okay FM, revealed how the President is dear to her heart.

She indicated that President Akufo-Addo is a leader who doesn’t listen to hearsays—and he doesn’t even listen or respond to what people say about him.

Evangelist Asamoah stated that the President is more than a pastor looking at his high level of faith.

To her, some pastors do not have the level of faith that the New Patriotic Party leader has.

She cited how hopeful he was following the outbreak of the Coronavirus—meanwhile, some pastors were devastated.

Evangelist Asamoah emphasised President Akufo-Addo is a good role model who many people can look up to.

Watch the video below: