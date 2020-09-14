Ghanaian veteran gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has released an emotional song for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ahead of the December presidential and parliamentary elections.

The evangelist said in the song that the current President of Ghana was chosen by God himself to lead the country, and nobody can do anything about it.

READ ALSO:

She further advised President Akufo-Addo to remain strong and unperturbed by the many backlashes that he receives from her opponents.

Listen to audio below: