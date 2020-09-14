The pretty sister of actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong has caused a stir on social media with a new video which is going viral.

In the video, Fendy Fella, actress Makafui’s blood sister is seen flaunting her wig cap but fans are made to see more than they bargained for.

The entrepreneur is seen showing off her heavy chest as well in the camera as she dances while seated.

Fendy, who was wearing a trendy checkered dress, was seen seated in what looked like a hair studio or shop with a comb in her hand.

She appeared to be excited at the fact that she had the wig cap on and showed it off to the camera while smiling.

Fendy, whether knowingly or unknowingly, flaunted her chest.

She brought her chest down to the camera and showed off her cleavages while sitting pretty in the seat with her nice makeup and juicy looking lips.