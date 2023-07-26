

The Executive Vice President of Unilever Ghana/Nigeria, Yaw Nsarkoh, has shared a nostalgic account of a gathering nearly three decades ago while raising questions about the current state of leadership in the country.

During the days of the “Magnetic Alliance for Change,” Mr Nsarkoh recalled an unforgettable gathering where he had the opportunity to share a meal of kenkey with several influential personalities, including Kwaku Baako Jr, Charles Biney, Kwesi Pratt Jr, Akoto Ampaw, Stanley Blankson, and now President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was affectionately referred to as the “Decadent Lawyer” at the time.

According to him, the gathering took place at the President’s Nima residence, which also served as the base for other notable figures such as Kabral Blay-Amihere, Freddie Blay, and Alhaji Faal.

Mr Nsarkoh fondly recalled the camaraderie and the sense of unity among these leaders as they pursued a common cause to bring about change and development in the life of ordinary Ghanaians.

While expressing his utmost admiration for Nana Akufo-Addo’s unwavering courage during the tumultuous Kume Preko demonstration, Mr Nsarkoh recounted being at Kwesi Pratt’s residence the night before the march.

According to him, Mr Pratt was apprehensive over the possibility of violence, however, on the day of the march, the leaders of the demonstration did not falter in exhibiting their bravery and commitment.

“I had been at Kwesi Pratt’s residence up until midnight the day Kume Preko was going to take place. Kwesi was deeply worried, for they had received incontrovertible evidence that there will be an attempt to disrupt the march and blame the organisers.

“It was obvious that there could be guns involved and he told me all about it in detail. When those men turned up to lead the march, they knew it could be the last thing they did in their life. But they turned up and led from the front,” Mr Nyarko narrated at a public forum on Tuesday.

Drawing a stark contrast to the present day, Mr Nsarkoh lamented the deafening silence of these social change champions who were once loquacious on issues that were in the interest of ordinary Ghanaians.

The Executive Vice President questioned the absence of bold leadership when malfeasance such as illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, is wreaking havoc on the country’s environment and communities.

“Where are all these people today when galamsey is killing us?” he questioned, “Retired? Or just tired?”

He further added, “I do not know how many times I have asked myself, ‘Where is that Akufo-Addo?’”

