Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has revealed that, the leadership has not been happy about the way he shouts at the MPs.

Explaining the matter on the floor of Parliament, the Speaker answered sometimes he is left with no option than to talk to them like children, stressing, when you behave like a leaf, any goat will eat you.

This arose when Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed used words that were unparliamentary and the Speaker went on to direct that those unparliamentary words should be expunged from the records.

The Speaker then advised MPs to hold themselves as hounorable as they should be.

Watch video above:

ALSO READ: