A social media user has shared her excitement with the online community after her grandmother bagged a degree at 80 years.

The excited young lady, who said she was not fond of posting her feats on social media, noted that the degree is a huge deal worth celebrating.

Her grandmother is the latest Master of Arts certificate holder, having read a Business Administration course.

“My grandmother is graduating just shy of her 80th birthday!!! To say I am proud is again an understatement”.

On why she chose to further her education at an advanced age, the netizen explained the octogenarian’s motive was to motivate her next generation with the ‘can do’ spirit.

“…and Why did she put herself through such a huge undertaking?? To let her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren know that if she can do, so can we all’.”