Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, on Wednesday, March 3, led staff of the Commission to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the Adabraka Polyclinic in Accra.

She took the jab at exactly 10:30 am after going through the process.

Mrs Mensa spoke about images circulating on social media indicating she had already been vaccinated.

The EC Boss said she was amused about those images she saw on social media.

“I was quite amused and surprised as well because as you see this is the first time I am taking the vaccine, and if you look at the photograph clearly, you will see that I am not the one in there and here I am taking it for the first time” she said.

Mrs Jean Mensa said the process was not painful and encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

The Chairperson was accompanied by her two Deputies Samuel Tettey and Dr. Bossman Asare as well as Head of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annoh among others.