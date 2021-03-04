A yet-to-be-identified man has reportedly died at the premises of the Supreme Court shortly after the apex court delivered its judgement on the election petition.

The man who collapsed when the 2nd Respondent spokespersons were addressing the media was rushed to the Supreme Court first aid department but reportedly died shortly afterwards.

A video shared by online news portal, Starrfm.com shows a Police vehicle conveying the remains of the unknown man to the morgue.

It is, however, not known if he collapsed as a result of the verdict of the Supreme Court and from an unknown ailment.

More soon…