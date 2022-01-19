What the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said in relation to recent historical narratives by the Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, and the paying of allegiance to Asanteman and the Golden Stool by various chiefs in Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions has been published in the video below.

The Asantehene, speaking at the first Asanteman Council meeting for 2022 in Kumasi, also gave hints of plans to elevate some chiefs and towns to the status of paramount chiefs in Bono East, Bono and Ahafo Regions.

He, has, subsequently charged the Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II to spearhead the reconstitution of the various standing committees for Asanteman and consider the newly created regions and how towns and chiefs deserving elevation would be granted that status for representation at the various Regional House of Chiefs.

The Asantehene spoke in the Twi language at the meeting which was held at the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said the political regional demarcations for political administration by the central government does not necessarily mean that chiefs located in different regions will no longer pay allegiance to Asanteman and the Golden Stool, neither will Asanteman force or coerce any chief to pay allegiance.

He said his intention was to give a facelift to those willing to work under the Asanteman umbrella and there were no plans to enslave anyone.

He said chiefs willing to continue to pay allegiance to Asanteman and gain the needed development and progress in their respective areas should not be discouraged by other chiefs who have no impact on them.

He said the then Dormaahene, Agyeman Badu for instance, paid allegiance to his uncle, the then Asantehene, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie before he became chief of Dormaa while he was still a teacher at the Government Boys School in Kumasi [Asem Boys School] and that it was only recently that the Dormaahene, has decided not to pay allegiance to the Golden Stool and Asanteman.

But even with that, no one will attempt to coerce the Dormaahene to do so.

That, should, however, not mean that there should be an attempt to change historical narrative.

That, should not also mean that other chiefs in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo areas wanting to continue to pay allegiance to the Golden Stool and Asanteman should be disturbed in anyway.

The Asantehene said that is why plans were underway to elevate such chiefs to the status of paramount chiefs.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said he will not engage in unnecessary debates and that all towns in Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions deserving elevation will be granted that status.

He mentioned Moo, Banda, Bomaa all pay allegiance to the Golden Stool.

He said there were enough paramount chiefs paying allegiance to the Golden Stool and that if Dormaa decides not to pay allegiance, the chief will not be coerced in anyway.

The video below was produced and published by Opemsuo FM.

