The Ghana Black Stars lost their fate deciding match to new comers, Comoros in the group stages.

After 90 minutes of play, the scoreline was; Ghana -2, Comoros – 3.

Skipper Andre Ayew was given a red-card, leaving a 10-man side for Ghana for most part of the game.

Celebrating Ghana’s loss, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to troll Ghanaians.

Here are some tweets:

We Ghanians are here to win the #AFCON2021

Comoros pic.twitter.com/CcHNcnrVZa — Habibi💯 (@Habibi_doc) January 18, 2022

Someone said Ghanians Accra ing right now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AFecZmcbeD — MO'ses mac 🇳🇬🦅 (@MacOfEdo) January 18, 2022

even tho Ghana didnt CEDIS coming they are GHANA go home and PARTEY after PARTEY with asamoah gyan and ghanians while south Africans sing karma is a bitch😂 pic.twitter.com/rUdc2gk4sE — Tobi Ayangbile (@Temzysleek) January 18, 2022

Ghanians when they realize Nigerians are waiting on twitter 😂🤣

#AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/bMiA4pQ1de — copyNinja 💊 (@1tzkelvin) January 18, 2022

I'm sure Ghanians are Ghana Accra when they cedis😂😂😂 @shattawalegh wale go talk say nah because Nigerians no watch our match the way we watch theirs make us loose😂😂 https://t.co/95iQyG5Cvp — Ezeaku Chimaroke Stanley (@ChimarokeEzeaku) January 18, 2022

Ghanians Whenever shatta wale mentions stadium in Ghana pic.twitter.com/NYs0VQ1Qf2 — odogwu kaduna (@Kuzy4uodogwu) January 18, 2022

Ghanians on twitter right now!!!¡



🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/859IOy9g7q — OnwaNnewi (@Kene_Nnewi) January 18, 2022

Ghanians rn: the reason we got one point from three games is because Nigerians didn't support and cheer our team. — VIE〽️A (@AlliViema) January 18, 2022

Dear Ghanians



Does this look familiar 😂😂😂 #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/C4pFzkpXvO — ONI OLUMUYIWA ⚪ (@muyiwhar) January 18, 2022

Ghanians getting ready to fight Comoros after full time #AFCON2021 #TeamGhana 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oU51Kyg0rS — The Last Garri Bender (@SeunGabrielO1) January 18, 2022

Nigerians to Ghanians tonight and through the rest of #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/FMDBGxaLvV— Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) January 18, 2022