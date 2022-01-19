The Ghana Black Stars lost their fate deciding match to new comers, Comoros in the group stages.
After 90 minutes of play, the scoreline was; Ghana -2, Comoros – 3.
Skipper Andre Ayew was given a red-card, leaving a 10-man side for Ghana for most part of the game.
Celebrating Ghana’s loss, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to troll Ghanaians.
Here are some tweets:
