A video of a young man, who was caught red-handed for stealing at Teshie, went viral and dancehall musician, Stonebwoy reacted to it by directing his fans to look at the man’s Shatta Movement (SM) tattoo.

Fans of the ‘Ayoo’ hitmaker, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale form the Shatta Movement Empire and with their recent scuffles before smoking the peace pipe many didn’t expect Stonebwoy to comment as such.

Indeed, the young man had the tattoo of Shatta Wale’s reign album artwork inked on his chest, close enough to where the heart is.

Shatta Wale (L) and Stonebwoy

As punishment he was given a heavy locally-made bar to squat with as he shouted in pain for forgiveness.

The Bhimnation President, who came across the post on Twitter, had this to say:

Can you see his SM tattoo, he added a thinking emoji.

When a fan said Bobo this table you’re shaking dier ei, the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker replied: Please I’m just asking k3 k3… I won’t ask again [SIC].

Can you see his SM tattoo 🤔💨 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) May 4, 2020

Some social media fans, especially fans of the duo, engaged in a heated conversation over Stonebwoy’s comment.

One fan who goes by the name, Lucky Smith said it was unnecesary for Stonebwoy to do such a thing but his assertion was countered by another Bhimnation fan, Bada** PMF, who also said Stonebwoy had the right to freedom of speech.