The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North Constituency and Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Asher Ayisi, has donated an undisclosed amount of money to the Abura Gym.

She explained in an exclusive interview with tnpnewsonline.com that she decided to help to reconstruct the Abura dilapidated gym in fulfilment of her campaign promise made to them during the 2016 electioneering period.

She further indicated that as an MP for the area she feels stressful by the dilapidated gym used by her community members, hence the decision to fulfil the promise.

She, therefore, urged the public to disregard purported video aimed to create mischief and discredit her.

“I’m an MP for Cape Coast North, an elite community and hub for tourism and therefore wouldn’t engage in any activity that will bring the community into disrepute,” she added

In addition, she revealed that the donation was carried out on 27th April, 2020 at the gym. She, therefore, urged all and sundry to disregard the mischievous video in circulation just to score cheap political points.

Presenting the cash donation, the Cape Coast North lawmaker urged the caretakers of the Gym to utilise the amount to equip it with modern equipment.

The affable MP used the platform to call on all those who were present during the presentation and the general public to adhere to all the directives and precautionary measures given by the President in the fight against the COVID-19.

She also encouraged them to eat nutritious food and do regular exercise since these will help boost the immune system to fight this pandemic and other related diseases.

The MP also advised that people should not take the pandemic for granted and should also eschew all sorts of stigmatisation since COVID-19 can infect anyone no matter the person’s status, age, colour, origin, tribe or political party.

The leadership of the Gym received the amount with joy. They promised to use the donation for its purpose. They also admonished the lawmaker and encouraged her to continue with her good works for the constituency.