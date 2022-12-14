Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has cast doubts over the leaked audio recording purportedly containing the voice of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who is heard alleging that the party didn’t have concrete evidence during their election 2020 petition to the Supreme Court.

On the tape recording which has gone viral, Mr Nketiah, affectionately called ‘General Mosquito’, who appeared to be talking to some NDC members in a closed-door meeting, could be heard accusing and blaming the Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the party’s shoddy work in relation to the election petition.

He stated categorically that he denied having the results when he stood in the dock during cross-examination at the Supreme Court because the NDC had not compiled the results to back their claims and if he hadn’t denied it, he would have been disgraced.

Mr Nketia further revealed that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata who defended the party earlier refused to stand for the NDC because of the lack of concrete evidence but decided to defend the party after the petition was reviewed.

But Kwesi Pratt, discussing the matter during Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, said Mr Nketiah presented a skewed version of the truth.

To him, the audio, in the first place, might not be that of Mr Nketia’s voice stressing, “we don’t know if the tape is true or not”.

He also challenged the revelations by the NDC General Secretary as he argued that the reasons given by Mr Nketiah to tell why lawyer Tsikata refused to defend the party are untrue.

” . . I know the reasons given on the tape recording saying why they didn’t send the pink sheets are not true. I know that as a fact. The reason why Mr Tsikata didn’t want to depend on the pink sheets is not what Asiedu Nketia said. The infractions he saw were not pink sheets infractions. The infractions he saw were constitutional violations and so on and he wanted to dwell on that. That I know as a fact,” he asserted.

Mr. Pratt also wondered why Mr Nketiah is now giving his party members and Ghanaians this information about the NDC not having concrete evidence when they went to the Supreme Court to challenge the legitimacy of the election results which saw President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, re-elected as Head of State.

“Now that you are telling us this, what should we do with it?”, he mockingly queried.

