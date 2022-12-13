A leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, is calling on the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia to ceasefire.

In his view, ahead of an important internal elections, it is not prudent for leading members to be washing the party’s “dirty linens in public”.

His comment follows media war between the National Chairman and General Secretary over the roles played which led to the NDC’s defeat in the 2020 general election.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who is seeking re-election, said all the executives should take responsibility for the actions that led to the defeat. He is certain if retained, he can correct the wrongs and lead the NDC to victory in 2024.

But Mr Nketia, who is vying for the National Chairman position, said the incumbent has no moral right to seek re-election.

In a leak audio, General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said it is the unanimous decisions taken by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo that led to the defeat of the NDC in 2020.

He believes a vote for Mr Ofosu-Ampofo will be suicidal to the NDC’s electoral fortunate in 2024. General Mosquito added that a vote for him is a guarantee for victory.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Mr Bonsu described as shameful the conduct of the two politicians.

As an opposition party at the crossroads, he expected the two experience leaders to have solved such issues internally rather than doing it in the media.

Mr Bonsu, who is vying for the flagbearership position, suggested the National Chairman and General Secretary be reprimanded for bringing the name of NDC into disrepute.

He also urged the two men not to let their last minute campaign be acrimonious because it can divide the grassroots.

“When two elephants fight, it is the ground that suffers so I will urge them to settle their differences internally,” he said.