President Nana Akufo-Addo appears to have won the hearts of some Ghanaians, especially friends of late former President Jerry John Rawlings for giving him a befitting burial.

One of such is Riad Hosiefe who has been a very close ally of the late former President in the past 50 years.

“My President Nana, I bow my head for giving Jerry Rawlings state burial,” he stated in an exclusive interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

He revealed that, the reason why the late Rawlings became very fond of President Akufo-Addo was because of how he treated him.

“Rawlings told me President Akufo-Addo made him feel like Head of State. He sent him to many places to represent Ghana,” Mr Hosiefe stated.

He also disclosed that, prior to the December 7 general election in 2020, the late Rawlings promised to support President Akufo-Addo’s second term bid.

“Jerry Rawlings supported Nana in the election for his kind gesture because he [Rawlings] is an honest man,” he stressed.

A distraught Mr Hosiefe expressed his profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for honouring the memory of his friend, Mr Rawlings.