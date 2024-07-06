The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has called on the government to move certain ministries to various regions to ensure equitable development in the country.

He argued that individuals living in other regions are forced to migrate to the country’s capital, Accra, because there are no jobs as most state institutions that could potentially provide employment are situated in Accra.

As such, he is advocating for certain ministries, including Food and Agriculture, Lands and Natural Resources, and the Forestry Commission, to be moved to various regions.

Speaking at a public lecture at the University of Ghana, he quizzed “Over 67 years, what is the Ministry of Agriculture doing in Accra, what is the Ministry of Lands and Resources doing in Accra? What is the Forestry Commission doing in Accra?”

“I have made suggestions that move these ministries and spread them all across different regions this way we can create new townships, real estate will be developed, commerce will go on and people will stay where they are to work.

“How can we build a national economy that excludes 75% of our population who live in the rural areas wallowing in poverty and hopelessness? They have no chance. There is no job.

“If the government is going to be the biggest employer, I suggest we bring these ministries,” he said.

He stressed that it was time to expand the circle of opportunity to other regions so all individuals could benefit.

Also, touching on the illegal mining menace, the Okyenhene called for an all-hands-on-deck approach to eradicate the problem.

He said it was about time a more robust method was adopted to end the menace.

