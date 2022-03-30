The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has lauded former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, for being at the forefront of women empowerment not only in Ghana but globally.

“We are also privileged to have the presence of the former First Lady. She has been a very bold woman and in fact, I can confirm that she has been one of the catalysts that have brought the issue of women empowerment, not only in Ghana but globally,” he lauded.

He made this known while acknowledging the presence of dignitaries at the 2022 State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday.

He also went ahead to introduce Ghana’s First Female Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, describing her as his senior wife.

“We have the whole Chief of Staff. She used to be in charge of my wives in parliament but now she is Chief of Staff of the whole country but I still refer to her as my senior wife,” he said.

ALSO READ: