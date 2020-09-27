Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has refuted claims that intelligence failure on the part of security agencies paved way for the successful attack by members of a separatist group.

He stated that on the contrary, the intelligence available to the security forces pointed more towards the destruction of key national installations in the Volta Region.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated that the security forces ensured these places were secured from any form of planned ruin.

The Offoase Ayeribi MP was speaking at a press briefing on developments following an attack on targeted police stations at towns in the North Tongu District of the Volta region.

“I can tell you a matter of fact that no, there was an intelligence failure. Indeed the direst aspects of what the intelligence suggested these persons wanted to do were contained by the security agencies.

“To the effect that they had intentions to, for example, blow up and burn the whole market, attack sensitive installations like the Akosombo dam, Akuse dam and the Adomi bridge,” he said.

He revealed that the swift action of the security services left the rebels with no other choice than to attack the police stations and burn tyres in the middle of the roads which prevented the freeflow of traffic.

At the briefing, he confirmed that 31 of them have been arrested so far and are being interrogated by the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Police Crime Investigation Department (CID).

He assured that after this, the charges against them will be determined to put them before a court.

“The intelligence agencies did a good job, picked up the intelligence, analysed it to a point where it is actionable and actually took action to protect the most dire parts of that intelligence,” Mr Nkrumah said, Sunday.

The Information Minister, however, added that some people who were arrested in relation to secession in the past have been granted bail yet are still facing trial.

In wee hours of Friday, September 27, some armed men reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

They forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers on duty, broke into the armoury, and made away with all the weapons.

In an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express, Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Yao Letsa revealed that there are currently three separatist groups seeking secession from the country have so far been formed in the region.

According to him, Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) is responsible for the recent violence.