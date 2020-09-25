Some armed men, believed to be members of the Western Togoland secession group, have reportedly attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

A group of armed men in the early hours of Friday forcibly took over both stations simultaneously, overpowered the police officers, broke into the armory, and made away with all the weapons.

The group also seized three police officers in their protest to demand the independence of the Western Togoland.

Western Togoland

An unidentified member of the group told Joy News that they asked the police officers to leave their land but they refused and started firing at them leading to them seizing them.

According to him, some of the police officers have been injured.

He also explained that until they are given their independence they will not stop the protest.

The group, numbering about 50, reportedly made of locals from Mepe, Aveyime, Battor, and surrounding communities, were later heard chanting war songs and jubilating over their successful operations.

They, however, left the station before daylight to avoid arrest.