Combined security personnel made up of Counter Terrorism Unit of the Police Service and Armed Forces on Friday embarked on an intensive search for the alleged secessionist in the Volta Region.

They attacked police personnel on duty post in some communities in the Volta Region.

The assailants who are believed to members of the Western Togoland separatist group took a police officer hostage and broke into the armoury and made away with weapons.

On Friday dawn, they blocked roads and burnt car tyres which created a lot of traffic on that stretch.

The security forces who visited many communities conducted a search in homes and people they suspected are connected to the attacks.