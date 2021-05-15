The Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebaah Obeng, has launched an initiative dubbed: ‘One-Child One-Desk’ to provide furniture for students in the Region.

According to him, the lack of furniture was a major defect in the education system, hence the initiative.

Mr Obeng, who disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, said education was one of the topmost priorities of President Nana Akufo-Addo and, as a Regional Minister, he would not deviate from that.

“We will work to ensure that every student in the Region has access to furniture irrespective of his or location,” he said.

The Western North Minister also announced that, the Regional Coordinating Council had set up a committee, chaired by the Regional Coordinating Director, to receive donations in support of the project and assured that every donation would be shared properly.

All the nine municipal and district assemblies pledged between GH¢50,000 and GH¢100,000 to support the initiative. Mr Obeng called on the municipal and district chief executives in the area to play a critical role by soliciting funds to support the initiative to give everyone a chance to education.