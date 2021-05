Wife of renowned man of God, Bishop Dag Heward-Mill, has celebrated her husband in a special way on his birthday.

Lady Rev. Mrs. Adelaide Heward-Mills described him as her spiritual head and friend of 39 years.

The Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Group of Churches, who turned 58 on May 14, 2021, has received several wishes across the length and breadth of the country.

His wife also took to Facebook to shower accolades on her husband of 32 years.

Below is her post on Facebook: