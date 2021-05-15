The Ministry of Health (MOH) has released a timetable as the administration of the second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine begins May 19.

The vaccination is targeted at citizens who received their first doses in March 2021.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced an extension of the second doses which was supposed to take place from April 27 following a delay in the procurement of additional Covid-19 vaccines was occasioned by the global scramble for vaccines and the unavailability of same.

However, the first dose gives a person about 76% protection for about 90 days which coincides with the 12 weeks window.

The exercise would be undertaken in 43 selected districts across the country to cover frontline health workers, adults of 60 years and above.

Others include frontline government officials, media practitioners, frontline workers in the formal sector and persons with underlining health conditions.

It is expected to run till June 27, 2021.

More than 400,000 doses of the Covishield are available to begin the administration of the second dose to about 900,000 persons.

So far, a total of 850,000 vaccinations have been carried out in the country after the first batch of doses were received in February this year.

Meanwhile, the government is expecting that by June or July, there would be a reasonable amount of vaccines available to vaccinate the public as it remains focused on its target to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians at the end of the year.

Check out the schedule below: