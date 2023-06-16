

The Presiding Bishop of Lighthouse Chapel International, Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills, has urged congregants to believe in the healing power of the blood of Jesus.

Speaking in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on Day 4 of his Healing Jesus Campaign, he espoused the potency of the blood of Jesus to heal illnesses, forgive sins and protect the faithful from the machinations of the evil.

He said Jesus’ love for mankind manifested in his shedding of his blood, and thus his open invitation to all to open their hearts to Jesus and receive the miracles the blood promises.

“So when Jesus came to this world he decided that he will go to the root of our problems, the sins of this world,” he said.

He mentioned that today many Christians are trapped in their sins and that they need the blood of Jesus to break themselves free of the entrapping of the devil.

“Today many of us are in prison. Satan has put us in a state we cannot come out, we cannot escape, and we are tied, chained. One day I was with a pastor and he had a vision. We were praying for a young lady and suddenly he saw her with chains around the legs. All these chains, demonic chains, wickedness of the devil it comes from our sins,” he said.

He added that “the Bible says God sent Jesus to save us from our sins,” and thus urged congregants to invite Jesus to wash away the sins.

