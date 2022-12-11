It has been reported that cocoa is being smuggled to Ghana’s neighbouring country, Ivory Coast.

This issue has been reported to the Ghana Cocoa Board in the region. Despite the good measures in place, some farmers in the unapproved border areas find their way to smuggle their cocoa produce to Ivory Coast.

Since the Government of Ghana announced the farm-gate price of cocoa beans by 21 per cent from GH¢660 to GH¢800 a bag for the 2022/23 crop season, most of the farmers have been threatening to sell their cocoa to the government of Ivory Coast.

The report indicated some of the farmers have put their word into action as they smuggle their cocoa produce to Ivory Coast because the price in Ivory Coast is higher than that of Ghana.

During the celebration of the 2022 Eluo Festival at Sehwi Wiawso, the president of the Sehwi Wiawso traditional area, Katakyire Kwasi Bumagamah II, cautioned the farmers in the border areas to put an end to the activity of indulging in cocoa smuggling. He continued to charge his chiefs to keep their eyes on the ground of these cocoa smugglers.

In addition to the call, the Western North Regional regional best farmer, Nana Yaw Berima Donkor, who is the Kontihene of Sehwi Yawmatwa, has decided to involve himself in the fight against cocoa smuggling.

He pledged to collaborate with the district assemblies, especially the border districts to assist combat that activity. He said since he has been awarded a brand new Kia Hunter Pickup by the Asante Gold Corporation, he will be visiting those border areas like Akatiso, Oseikojokrom, Yawmatwa, Yellow Camp, and others to engage with the farmers on the need to sell their cocoa produce to the Ghana government.

Nana Yaw Berima Donkor appealed to farmers to put an end to that activity if the report is true. He disclosed this to Adom News’ Augustine Boah when he paid a courtesy call on the paramount chief of Sehwi Wiawso, Katakyire Kwasi Bumagamah II, the Western North regional minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng and the headline sponsor of the maiden Western North Regional Farmers’ Day celebration at Sehwi Asawinso, Asante Gold Corporation.

On his part, Katakyire Kwasi Bumagamah II, congratulated him for winning the best regional farmer. According to Katakyire, they felt proud and happy that one of their own has been declared the best farmer. He urged the regional best farmer to continue to work hard until he gets to the national level.

The regional best farmer and his entourage also visited the Asante Gold Corporation at Sehwi Etwebo. During the visit, the Executive Vice President and Country Director of Asante Gold Corporation, Frederick Attakumah, disclosed the mining firm will continue to give its support to the farmers in the region.

He said they donated the brand new Kia Hunter Pickup to the best farmer to encourage everyone to go into farming. Fredrick Attakumah mentioned the mine is there to ensure the indigenes get benefits from the work they are doing.