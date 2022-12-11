Popular Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, known professionally as Portable, has announced the birth of his fourth child.

Portable welcomed his Akorede Omolalomi Badmus in the early hours of December 10, 2022. This would be his second child birthed in a span of six months.

The singer had one in early June with his wife and also shared another news in November that he was expecting another baby soon with his mistress.

The Zeh Nation president shared a picture of his baby mama’s bump and a video of the newborn on his Instagram page.

Portable said the birth of the baby was a double celebration for him as it coincides with the day he first tasted fame.

He marked his entrance into the spotlight on December 10, 2021, after Poco Lee introduced him to Olamide which brought about the collaboration for his hit single, ‘Zazzu Zeh.’