West Ham United manager, David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus for the impact he has made at the club.

The 23-year-old after struggling to settle in at the club following his big move from Ajax has hit the ground running and seems to become one of the fans favourite.

Kudus has scored six goals across all competitions for the Hammers and has three goals in five starts in the Premier League so far with an assist to his credit.

The 23-year-old is expected to be involved once again when West Ham face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday with his boys full of praise for him ahead of the fixture.

“Mo [Kudus] has started great for us. He’s had an impact with his goals and assists, and I think his all-round play has been good. It will also improve as he gets more used to the Premier League and the intensity of the games,” Moyes said at his presser ahead of the game tonight.

“I’ve been hugely impressed [by] how well he’s done. He’s probably started better than I would have anticipated. We eased him in during the first couple of games but since then we’ve found that he was scoring or making goals for us. Now he’s starting and doing much of the same, and we hope that continues.”

Kudus recently won West Ham’s Goal of the Month award with his overhead kick against Brentford in the Premier League while he is also in the run for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award.

