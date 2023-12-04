Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker, Michael Owen has lauded Mohammed Kudus, describing him as a decent signing for West Ham United.

The 23-year-old continued his fine performance for the Hammers and scored in their 1-1 drawn game against Crystal Palace on Sunday at the London Olympic Stadium.

Kudus has now scored five goals in competitions for David Moyes side since his move from Ajax, where he had an impressive three-season stint, clinching two league titles. Over his time at Ajax, he scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists.

“Kudus has been wonderful for West Ham United,” Owen, who is a former England striker remarked on Premier League after Kudus secured his third league goal of the season.

“He has been scoring some wonderful goals for them, and I think he has been a decent signing for West Ham,” he added.

Kudus joined West Ham in a deal worth 43 million euros.

Kudus’ remarkable bicycle kick goal against Brentford is currently in contention for the Premier League Goal of the Month award.

He will hope to keep his fine form intact when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

