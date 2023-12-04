West Ham United manager, David Moyes has praised Mohammed Kudus for the impact he has made for the club.

The Ghana attacker joined the Premier League side from Ajax during the summer transfer window on a five-year deal.

Kudus was on the scoresheet as the Hammers were held to a 1-1 drawn game at the London Olympic Stadium against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the game, the former Manchester United and Everton head coach praised the 23-year-old for his impact and also settling in quickly.

“I really did. Right from the start he caused Tyrick Mitchell, who is a good full-back, a lot of problems. He was probably our brightest spark and our brightest chance to get a goal. He scored a really good goal and it was a good move too, to get us the goal,” Moyes told the club website.

“He’s settled in well, getting us goals, and in the main, a lot of the forward boys – whether it be Tomáš Souček or Mo, or Lucas Paquetá or Jarrod Bowen – have been getting us goals so long may it continue,” he added.

The former FC Nordsjaeland forward after 11 Premier League games has scored three goals with an assist to his credit.

Mohammed Kudus will hope to continue his fine form when West Ham travel to play Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Premier League.

