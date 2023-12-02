Ghana international, Inaki Williams was on target as Atletic Bilbao continued their impressive home run in the La Liga.

Athletic Club on Saturday hosted Vallecano at the San Mamés in the Round of 15 games.

Inaki, who has been a key figure for the side and scored in their away draw against Girona in midweek was handed a starting berth.

Gorka Guruzeta broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute for the home side to end the first half of the game 1-0.

After recess, Inaki’s powerful drive took a massive deflection off Alfonso Espino before going in. However, the match officials described it as an own.

The home side continued their dominance and Inaki finally scored in the 64th minute with an assist from Gorka Guruzeta

Four minutes later, Inaki’s younger brother, Nico Williams, who signed a new contract until 2027 scored and sealed the win with a brilliant strike to end the game 4-0.

Inaki Williams has now scored eight goals in 15 matches and three assists in the ongoing La Liga campaign.

On the other side, Nico has scored three goals in 12 games for Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao now sit 5th on the league log with 28 points and will face Cayon in the Copa del Rey in the second round of games before travelling to face Granada at the Los Cármenes on Sunday, December 10.