Ghana attacker, Mohammed Kudus scored his third goal in the Premier League on Sunday in West Ham’s home draw against Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old was called to action after shaking off an illness that ruled him out of the Hammers Europa League game against Backa Topola last Thursday night.

Kudus broke the deadlock for the Hammers after just 13 minutes into the game at the London Stadium.

James Ward-Prowse’s sublime cross-field ball was collected by Vladimir Coufal, whose cutback into the box was converted thanks to a first-time finish from the onrushing Kudus.

After recess, the Hammers were in complete control. However, Konstantinos Mavropanos was caught out when his poor back pass was intercepted by Edouard, who slotted home to equalise for Palace, scoring his sixth league goal of the season.

Compatriot, Jordan Ayew lasted the entire duration for Crystal Palace in the hard-fought draw against West Ham United.

Kudus will hope to continue his fine form when West Ham travel to play Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Premier League.