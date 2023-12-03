Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo was on the scoresheet as Bournemouth was held to a 2-2 drawn game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Semenyo broke the deadlock for the host just ten minutes into the highly competitive clash after connecting with Ryan Christie’s pass.

The Cherries are ahead 🙌



Christie picks out Semenyo in the box and he coolly finds the back of the net! 1-0! — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) December 3, 2023

However, Jamaica international, Leon Bailey scored to draw Aston Villa level ten minutes later.

England international Dominic Solanke scored to restore Bournemouth’s lead in the 52nd minute after he was set up by Milos Kerkez but a stoppage-time strike from Ollie Watkins denied the host the three maximum points at stake.

The Ghana international was subbed off in the 71st minute and was replaced by Luis Sinisterra.

The former Bristol City attacker is enjoying an amazing season with the Premier League outfit, scoring four goals and providing an assist in 11 games.

After 11 appearances for Bournemouth, Semenyo has scored three goals with an assist to his credit.

The 23-year-old will hope to impress again when they travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.