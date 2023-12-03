The matchday 13 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with two games left to be played on Monday.

Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu piled more misery on Hearts of Oak as they recorded a 1-0 win.

Veteran striker, Bright Adjei scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute.

At the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese, Bofoakwa Tano suffered a 2-0 defeat to FC Samartex 1996.

Evans Osei Wusu converted a spot-kick in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-0.

In the 90th minute, Michael Ephson wrapped up the win with a fine goal.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park were beaten 2-1 by Nsoatreman FC.

Collins Kofi Kudjoe broke the deadlock in the 45th minute for the away side.

However, Emmanuel Appau in the 70th minute equalized for the home side but in-form striker, Abdul Manaf Umar scored the winner in the 75th minute.

At Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale, Karela United were hammered 4-0 against Bechem United.

A brace from Emmanuel Avornyo and another brace from Augustine Okrah sealed the win for Bismark Kobi-Mensah’s side.

Meanwhile, two games will be played on Monday afternoon with Asante Kotoko hosting Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Stadium while Great Olympics tackle Legon Cities at WAFA Park.

Kick-off for the two games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The Real Tamale United v Medeama SC game and Heart of Lions v Dreams FC game have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter club competition.

Aduana FC, FC Samartex, Nsoatreman FC and Nation FC occupy the top four positions.

Bibiani Gold Stars, Karela United, Legon Cities and Heart of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Aduana FC 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Bofoakwa Tano 0-2 FC Samartex 1996

Bibiani Gold Stars 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Accra Lions 0-1 Nations FC

Karela United 0-4 Bechem United

Asante Kotoko v Berekum Chelsea (MONDAY)

Great Olympics v Legon Cities (MONDAY)

Real Tamale United v Medeama SC (POSTPONED)

Heart of Lions v Dreams FC (POSTPONED)