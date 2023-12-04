Bayer Leverkusen defender, Jeremie Frimpong has revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) approached him over a potential nationality switch but he rejected the offer.

The Dutch-born of Ghanaian descent had the option of representing Ghana, the Netherlands and England at the international level, but opted to play for the Oranges.

The 22-year-old right-back made his senior debut for the national team in the Euro qualifiers against France in October, ending Ghana’s interest in his services.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Frimpong confirmed that he was approached by Ghana but his mind was made up to play for the Dutch national team.

“That was nice to finally make my debut against France. It was a nice game and I was really happy about it,” he said.

“The coach called me, I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up,” he added.

Frimpong has been in blistering form in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, contributing 13 goals across all competitions for the German outfit.

He has scored five goals with seven assists to his credit. Frimpong is currently on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona ahead of the winter transfer window.

