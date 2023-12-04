Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei, economist, administrator, and writer who is known for his forthright disposition to matters of the state, has insisted that corruption is killing Ghana and the practice of sending attack dogs after those who cry foul must stop.

In a reaction to alleged misdeeds against him, particularly by a radio programme host, Kwabena Kwakye of Oman FM, Prof. Adei says never has he abused his any office he has held, virtually across all administrations since the presidency of the late J.J. Rawlings, and that the accusations against him, are bare-faced lies.

The former Director General and Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration says the campaign of vitriol against him, for daring to say the obvious, will not succeed.

“I want to reiterate that corruption is killing the nation. That is incontrovertible. The reports of Transparency International (TI) and Afro-Barometer are there to testify. And it is not a phenomenon limited to Akufo-Addo regime, nor the Ministry of Roads which the Honourable Amoako Atta himself said is full of “thieves.

“The recent disturbing new dimension about corruption in Ghana is that, now, in 67% of the cases, according to the 2022 United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime report on corruption in Ghana , the public officials in Ghana demand the bribe bold-facedly upfront. That is all I illustrated with the case of the Ministry of Roads because someone that week had cried to me that such a demand was made to him,” Prof Adei said.

While discounting the widely held view that he is a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Prof. Adei said he has never canvassed for any post in any administration.

“First, I have never joined any political party in my life. Thus, I am not a member of the New Patriotic Party or the National Democratic Congress or any other party. Neither have I ever lobbied for any position within any administration. In the same vein, neither have I refused to serve my country when called upon and I think I have the requisite capacity to do so.”

Prof. concludes his statement by condemning the pull-him-down campaign waged against public figures who dare challenge the status quo.

“Let me conclude by saying that the phenomenon whereby any comment by a prominent Ghanaian regarding corruption in Ghana is greeted by directing the anti-corruption agencies or social media personnel and so- called TV and radio hosts of politically aligned media houses to go after them must stop forthwith. If any public office holder feels someone has impinged on their integrity, if they have any, they are at liberty like any other Ghanaian to seek redress themselves and not to direct “independent agencies” to go after them.

“We should not sit down for people who have contributed to bring Ghana where we are today like Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, Sir Sam Jonah, Mr. John Yaw Domelevo, etc. to be taken to the cleaners by “nunkwams” (nobodies), without in anyway alleging they are without fault.”

