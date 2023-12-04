In a celebration of generosity and a call to action, the 4th Ghana Giving Summit is poised to take center stage on Tuesday, December 5th, at the British Council.

This annual national conference on philanthropy promises to be a transformative gathering, set to ignite change and co-create solutions for sustainable philanthropy in Ghana.

Under the overarching theme, “Activating Radical-Local Philanthropy In Ghana Towards Fulfilment of the SDGs”, the summit emerges as a platform where key philanthropy associations, support organizations, networks, funders, and stakeholders from both Ghana and the diaspora will converge.

This year’s summit seeks to invite participants to connect, co-create, and contribute to a greater collective impact.

The spotlight of the summit will illuminate the transformative potential of community-driven giving, strategically addressing the development priorities of local communities.

Through engaging discussions, workshops, and collaborative sessions, the summit aims to redefine the role of philanthropy in shaping a sustainable and inclusive future for Ghana.

Distinguished speakers and panelist for the event include: Levlyn Konadu Asiedu, the National Coordinator for Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs; Prof. Henry Kofi Mensah, Co-chair of Philanthropy Ghana; Nadya Hernandez, Senior Advisor of WINGS; Jodie Hanson-Nortey, Programs Associate, Catholic Sisters (Africa)-Hilton Foundation; and Solomon Belette, Executive Director, United States Africa Initiatives (USAFI).

The event will be moderated by Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, Coordinator; Women In Philanthropy Ghana and Benjamin Akakpo, broadcast journalist, JoyNews.

Participation is open to all who are passionate about driving positive change through philanthropy. Register now and become a part of this transformative conversation by visiting bit.ly/GGS23TICKET or dialing*71333*196#.

The summit is organized by the host partner, Centre for Strategic Philanthropy and Social Investment (CESPSI-PU), Philanthropy Ghana and supported by Star Ghana Foundation, African Philanthropy Network, WINGS, WASCI and GADeF International.

Speakers also should include: Rev Dr. Christian Tsepkoe, Board Chairman for CESPSI-PU.

