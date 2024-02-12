After beating Premier League leaders Liverpool and creating plenty of debate over their celebrations, it was important Arsenal backed it up with another win on Sunday against West Ham.

They did just that in emphatic fashion.

The ruthless Gunners put six goals without reply past a stunned Hammers that led to many of the home fans departing at half-time, and will no doubt have made their title rivals sit up and take notice.

“This was a massive result,” former Arsenal forward Paul Merson said on Sky Sports. “If this was Manchester City we would be waxing lyrical.

“Arsenal don’t get the credit they deserve. If you want to win the Premier League you have to bounce back quickly and they have done that.

“They are right in this title race now.”

Former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown added on BBC Radio 5 Live: “With the run of games they have, it’s fantastic what Arsenal have made happen.

“You would expect them to continue to build on this and the longer this continues, the more the confidence builds.”

‘We are in a good moment and have to maintain momentum’

For half an hour at the London Stadium on Sunday there was not really a hint of what was to unfold.

Chances had been few for both sides, with West Ham initially doing a decent job of containing their opponents.

But after William Saliba headed in the opener the Hammers fell apart and Arsenal put them to the sword.

The Gunners scored three goals in six minutes to lead 4-0 at the break and two further quick goals followed in the second half courtesy of Bukayo Saka and ex-West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The win was their joint-biggest margin of victory in an away league match, and their first such win by six goals since December 1935 against Aston Villa, when they won 7-1.

“It’s great to make [club] history, especially the way we have done it,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

“We’re in a good moment and when you have good moments you have to build and maintain the momentum. The team from the beginning looked really sharp.”

Saka’s two goals took him past the 50 mark for Arsenal and on to 13 for the season in all competitions.

“What he has done in the last two or three seasons is remarkable,” added Arteta.

“His attitude, his quality, what he delivers every week – it’s really difficult to find. That’s why he is so important to us.”

How do Arsenal compare to the other contenders?

Arsenal beat Premier League leaders Liverpool in a crucial top-of-the-table clash on 4 February

A winter break in Dubai has done wonders for this Arsenal team.

After losing three games in a row in all competitions from 28 December, the Gunners departed for warm weather training in mid-January and have won every game they have played since their return.

But such is the quality of the teams they are up against in the title race, Arteta knows they can ill afford to drop many points between now and the end of the season.

While Arsenal have won their last three games in a row in the Premier League, Manchester City have not dropped any points since 16 December while Liverpool’s only league defeat since September was last weekend’s loss to the Gunners.

“Manchester City and Liverpool aren’t going to drop many points,” former Arsenal striker Alan Smith said on Sky Sports.

“It feels like every game from here on in is a must win. I don’t think that is a bad thing, it keeps them sharp.”

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane added: “If I was in Arsenal’s camp, you would be quietly confident you would be right there in the end.

“You can’t get carried away. We see teams celebrating, yes do that, but you can’t get too carried away.”