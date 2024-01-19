Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has urged residents in Bawku to stay calm in response to fresh shootings.

In an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, he emphasized that the situation is currently under investigation, and the outcomes will be communicated appropriately.

This comes after Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, reported that three more people were killed last night, bringing the death toll to 5 within the past 48 hours.

According to Ayariga, they were shot by some soldiers who claimed they found firearms on them around 8:pm on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we even had additional killings last night…they hit the three of them mercilessly. The assemblyman tried to intervene, but they refused to listen and they beat these boys and finally shot the three of them,” the MP alleged.

Speaking on JoyNews, Mr. Yakubu appealed to the people of Bawku to remain patient while awaiting the investigation results.

“It is very unfortunate that it has happened. My condolences to the family and those who have lost their loved ones. It is not easy for someone to lose his or her loved one, but what I am saying is that as politicians, we should be very careful what comes out of our mouths so it does not tear this problem to the highest level. That is all I am saying,” he said on Friday, January 19, 2024.

The Regional Minister explained that, according to the military, the young men were caught with AK47 guns, leading to a gun battle.

He added that his outfit is doing its best collaborating with stakeholder to restore peace in the area.

“The way he [Mahama Ayaria] is talking will not bring peace to Bawku. So we are doing our utmost best to bring peace to Bawku.”

Speaking on the same show, the MP for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga presents a contrasting account, stating that the military apprehended young men peacefully conversing.

According to him, one of the four managed to escape, while the remaining three were subjected to brutality and subsequently shot by the military.

He stated that the Assemblyman attempted to intercede during the beating but was unsuccessful.

Mr. Ayariga said he called on top military officers to clarify the situation.

“I confronted senior members of the military about the incidence early this morning, and their reason was that they found weapons with them. I said, but you apprehended them. Even if you found a weapon with them when you apprehended them, you should arrest them, take them to the police station, and lock them up. That is where you keep them.”.

