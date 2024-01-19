By 2025 over 61% of the Ghanaian population is expected to be living within urban areas.

This will surge to 73% by 2025.

According to UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC) 2023 Ghana Business Environment and Competitiveness Survey Report, the average age of Ghana’s population continues to rise as the proportion of the working class and aged population increases and children decline.

Ghana’s population currently stands at 32.7 million and is expected to rise to 34.4 million by 2025.

In 2050 the population is expected to surpass 50 million people.

Meanwhile, the number of households within Ghana is expected to reach 10.3 million by 2027.

As such, the rate of growth of real household spending is expected to rise over the next few years as Ghana experiences economic growth.

Disposable incomes per household are expected to rise by over 55% between 2023 and 2027.

The rate of growth of household spending fell by over 5% between 2021 and 2023.